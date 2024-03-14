Currently I live in Netherlands. I have come to a crossroad and I'm interested to hear other opinions and advice on investment for a regular stable long term income. My ultimate intention is to secure a regular 2-3k monthly income, so I can move to my family abroad and help out there. I understand there are so many variables in this scenario, and I've turned it over and looked at options. This is what I've come up with.

I currently have a house worth 500k+, with mortgage less than 200k remaining. The house has more than doubled since I originally purchased. House is in Netherlands.

Also I'm at the point where I have enough liquid cash from investments to settle the 200k mortgage in its entirety and an extra buffer for 5+ months.

I'm wondering at this point if I should use the cash to pay off the mortgage, and prepare to rent out the house, with the intention of having it fully managed. I believe the house will fetch 2.5-3k monthly before any management, taxes or deductions. What I think is that I will still have the paid-off house itself, that can later be sold in a decade or so, while I collect rent until then.

Or if I should sell the house and contents, consolidate all the cash into a 500k pot and invest that into an S&P 500 tracker, and sip off that? In this scenario, I would not have the house to deal with, but I still want to guarantee an income without depleting the pot too much.

Otherwise if there is some other vehicle or path I should consider (That I can have control over, and will have access for income)? I've looked at other options like Investment Funds, Savings Deposits and crypto trackers (crypto could go anywhere but is something I understand).

Edit: I have a reasonable amount of experience with trading stocks and crypto, that is to say I'm not afraid of investments, but I'm looking for "stable" long term investment (Mentioned S&P tracker or such) rather than day trading.