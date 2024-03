I'm looking at the stock price of Outlook Therapeutics (OLTK), and on Google Finance it is showing a meteoric rise in recent days:

https://www.google.com/finance/quote/OTLK:NASDAQ?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj59ZKGk_SEAxV93TQHHTlqA4gQ3ecFegQIJhAf&window=6M

But if you go on another site, for example marketwatch:

https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/otlk

It's actually been a gradual decline. So why is there a difference? I doubt Google would have this kind of error.