Intro

There is a flat in London that has 57 years left on the lease and the seller/owner has to sell it within 6 months because banks don't give mortgage due to financial circumstances and age which is shame because we don't want people loosing their homes. However the fact is, it has to be sold now otherwise the seller will not get much from the bank. The market value of this flat is around £550K-ish but the seller is asking for £275K in total (£135 to pay off the bank and £140K for their pocket). They have no other option. This is a classic semi-detached house (Edwardian) and I am thinking to buy the first floor.

Given I am a first-time cash buyer and happy to pay £275K, I am have some questions before approaching to a solicitor for formal steps because I don't want to waste money.

Questions

Freeholder is asking for £75K for lease extension and I am not sure if this is for just extension or freehold. Not even sure for how many years if it is lease extension. Given this:

Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill is projected to be finalised summer of 2024 which is good news for leaseholders. Should I wait/risk to avoid paying £75K and deal with after the bill passes? Potentially pay less and even extend it up to 999 years.

Assume I wanted to wait, could the freeholder prevent me from buying this flat even though the seller is happy to sell it to me? Because freeholder might not even get anything near £75K after the bill so on.