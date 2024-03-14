0

Intro

There is a flat in London that has 57 years left on the lease and the seller/owner has to sell it within 6 months because banks don't give mortgage due to financial circumstances and age which is shame because we don't want people loosing their homes. However the fact is, it has to be sold now otherwise the seller will not get much from the bank. The market value of this flat is around £550K-ish but the seller is asking for £275K in total (£135 to pay off the bank and £140K for their pocket). They have no other option. This is a classic semi-detached house (Edwardian) and I am thinking to buy the first floor.

Given I am a first-time cache buyer and happy to pay £275K, I am have some questions before approaching to a solicitor for formal steps because I don't want to waste money.

Questions

  1. Freeholder is asking for £75K for lease extension and I am not sure if this is for just extension or freehold. Not even sure for how many years if it is lease extension. Given this:
  • Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill is projected to be finalised summer of 2024 which is good news for leaseholders. Should I wait/risk to avoid paying £75K and deal with after the bill passes? Potentially pay less and even extend it up to 999 years.
  • Assume I wanted to wait, could the freeholder prevent me from buying this flat even though the seller is happy to sell it to me? Because freeholder might not even get anything near £75K after the bill so on.

  1. Do the seller and buyer have to deal with the freeholder? I mean do we have to obtain a consent or something? I think the freeholder wants to suck as much money as possible hence there may be intentions for blocking/delaying this transaction and we both loose out at the end.

  2. Is extension calculation based on the market value of property (£550) or how much you actually paid (£275) to buy it?

Improve this question
New contributor
BentCoder is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • Do you mean you are a "cash buyer" (i.e. you have the funds to pay for the house outright, you don't need a mortgage)?
    – Vicky
    38 mins ago
  • Also, something about this whole scenario doesn't quite make sense. Why would the seller need a mortgage, and why would they be so desperate to sell that they would accept HALF the market value? Are you 100% certain this is a real legit opportunity and not a scam of some sort?
    – Vicky
    35 mins ago
  • Yes I am a "cash buyer" and have all the money sitting in the bank, no need for mortgage. For the second part, the seller is my friend, not a scammer or anything like that at all. He doesn't have money in bank, doesn't have proper salary anymore, old in age and due to all these combinations he cannot find money from anywhere for anything, like extending lease or applying for mortgage renewal etc.
    – BentCoder
    7 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.