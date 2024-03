I am trying to solve this question: Your brother-in-law asks you to lend him $100,000 as a second mortgage on his vacation home. He promises to make level monthly payments for 10 years, 120 payments in all. You decide that a fair interest rate is 8% compounded annually. What should the monthly payment be on the $100,000 loan?

The solution given is 1198.58

But if I use this formula I got 1213.28 instead

Can someone help me to understand how to calcualte the monthly payment in this case and why we can't use the second formula