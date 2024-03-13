Is there any way or qualified exception he can use ?

Not from what you've described.

One way I can think of would be using Sec. 72(t), i.e.: start drawing pension from these funds. That would make the withdrawals qualified, but would mean they're going to take a lifetime.

They might want to look into tax treaties their home country has with the US and whether a rollover across the border is a possibility (on the off-chance, I doubt it's possible).