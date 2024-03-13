I’m getting many calls recently fro m “the bank fraud department”, “visa fraud department”, “PayPal fraud department”, telling me they stopped someone from taking £600 to £1200 out of my bank account. Of course it’s fake, but I tried finding out what the actual scam is.

Unfortunately pressing 2 when they say “press 2 to talk to an adviser” never gets far. They hang up quickly. I suppose I have to act more like a doddery old man close to dementia for them to talk to me.

Does anyone know how this scam would be continuing in order to get to my money? It seems they have no idea who I am, what my bank is and so on. (I am just curious. Getting many calls that look like scams but there is no follow through at all).