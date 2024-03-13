We often have to put somewhat blind faith in the people who serve us---car mechanics, HVAC technicians, doctors, etc. Normally I research things a great deal before making a decision or trusting advice. I've come to realize with my fiduciary advisor that despite my research, I will never have enough knowledge to understand financial products thoroughly. How does an ordinary person know when to trust the advisor's recommendations when we lack deep knowledge of finance? What signs do you look for to know whether to put trust in your advisor?