Here is our situation - my wife is a medical resident and soon will be graduating program, every year there is this company which representatives take whole cohort of residents to nice dinner and present their services. Basically its a team of financial advisors. They sell insurance (malpractice, disability & life), have CPAs for hire, have Fiduciary Investment advisor and financial planners..

Where I see most value is that they are claiming they have couple strategies how to get rid of student debt

Also this transition from residency to job, they been there with graduates million times and probably know couple tricks and what to look for, or how to evaluate the contracts.

But they offer much more than that (taken from their presentation)

Create a Budget and Emergency Fund

Maximize Employer Benefits

Initiate Insurance Strategy

Evaluate your debts

Implement an investment strategy

Recruit your personal finance team

And those are the roles they are bringing along in their financial team (taken from their presentation)

Fiduciary Investment advisor and financial planner

Independent Insurance brokers

CPA- Certified Public Accountant

Estate Planning Attorney

Business/personal Banking Relationship

The question is if those companies are legit and creates value, or they cost more then they bring, how can I evaluate them and what are some red flags I should look for.