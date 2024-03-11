0

Here is our situation - my wife is a medical resident and soon will be graduating program, every year there is this company which representatives take whole cohort of residents to nice dinner and present their services. Basically its a team of financial advisors. They sell insurance (malpractice, disability & life), have CPAs for hire, have Fiduciary Investment advisor and financial planners..

Where I see most value is that they are claiming they have couple strategies how to get rid of student debt

Also this transition from residency to job, they been there with graduates million times and probably know couple tricks and what to look for, or how to evaluate the contracts.

But they offer much more than that (taken from their presentation)

  • Create a Budget and Emergency Fund
  • Maximize Employer Benefits
  • Initiate Insurance Strategy
  • Evaluate your debts
  • Implement an investment strategy
  • Recruit your personal finance team

And those are the roles they are bringing along in their financial team (taken from their presentation)

  • Fiduciary Investment advisor and financial planner
  • Independent Insurance brokers
  • CPA- Certified Public Accountant
  • Estate Planning Attorney
  • Business/personal Banking Relationship

The question is if those companies are legit and creates value, or they cost more then they bring, how can I evaluate them and what are some red flags I should look for.

Improve this question
1
  • 1
    Do you actually need any of that? Free dinner is nice for a medical resident, but do you actually need these services?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
0

The question is if those companies are legit and creates value, or they cost more then they bring, how can I evaluate them and what are some red flags I should look for.

They're selling convenience, whether or not they actually deliver convenience/value will vary company by company.

You'll probably pay more for any of the services you utilize through them as they are likely part of or running an affiliate/referral network. They'll probably try to sell you services you don't need.

For specific companies look up reviews, check for complaints against them, solicit opinions on a forum site. In general, shop around for services, find out what more established doctors did/would recommend.

Improve this answer
0

The question is if those companies are legit and creates value, or they cost more then they bring,

Completely taking the description at face value, and knowing nothing about their credibility, they create value by doing something that you may not want to spend the time to do yourself. It's akin to paying someone to clean your house, or do your laundry. How much would you pay to have someone else do those things?

It can be very valuable to have someone help you manage your money in a way that accelerates paying off student debt instead of "living like a doctor".

How much is that worth? It's completely up to you. Are you disciplined enough to set up a reasonable budget for your income and debt? Do you know enough about finances and have the discipline to set up proper retirement and investment accounts? Are you comfortable doing your own taxes? Setting up an estate plan?

If they are asking more than you'd be willing to pay, you can always say no (or "not right now"). Some of those things may not be needed right away if your debts cover more than your assets (no need for an estate plan if your estate is broke) and you can afford to experiment with investing and retirement when you're young. You may want to wait until you are more established in your career before looking for such services.

If they proimising to make you more wealthy that anyone else could, then I'd be suspicious. If they're selling their services as taking care of these things for you, then I would at least hear them out.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .