There are big tax benefits of renting a newly bought apartment in Germany rather than staying in it. Especially in the first year.

Say, you want to buy an apartment in Bavaria for 300.000€. You have to pay a usual agent fee of 3,57%, Grunderwerbsteuer of 3,5%, Notarkosten of 1,50 % and Grundbucheintrag of 0,50%. So, your extra costs of 9,07% are ~27.000€. If you bought your apartment in Nordrhein-Westfalen, your Grunderwerbsteuer would be 6,5%, which would make your extra costs 12,07%, hence ~36.000€.

Additionally, you pay the interest on this apartment. The first years of the mortgage, interest part of the payment is the highest. Say in the first year you pay 10.000€ interest, in the second year 9.000€ etc.

A standard price depreciation rate claim is 2% of the purchase price. This is another 6.000€.

All of this money is tax-deductable only if you rent your apartment!

So in our example, in the first year of the purchase, your costs are 27.000 + 10.000 + 6.000 = 43.000€. In the second year, your costs are 9.000 + 6.000 = 15.000€.

Now let's say you are single and you make 100.000€ a year. Which means you pay around 25.000€ in income tax according to progressive income tax law. If you rent your newly bought apartment for 10.000€ a year, your income increases to 110.000€ a year.

In the first year since the purchase, your costs are 43.000€, so your income decreases to 110.000 - 43.000 = 67.000€. Your new progressive income tax will be then around 12.000€. So, you get 25.000 - 12.000 = 13.000€ cash back from Finanzamt.

In the second year since the purchase, your costs are 15.000€, so your income is now 110.000 - 15.000= 95.000€. The progressive income tax will be then around 23.500€. 25.000 - 23.500 = 1.500€ cash back from Finanzamt. Not a lot of incentive to rent. You can rather stay at your home.

Remember, you collect money from your tenant? Just use it to rent another equivalent apartment in the first year, so no extra costs to your pockets.

Now back to the title of my post: does it even make sense to buy an apartment in Germany without renting it in the first year after making the purchase? In our example, you get 13.000€ cash from Finanzamt in Bavaria (~15.000€ in lands with higher Grunderwerbsteuer). Or can these Nebenkosten (extra costs) shifted to the second, third years of the purchase? I.e. you stay the first year but then rent the next years and claim your extra costs?