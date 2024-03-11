-1

There are big tax benefits of renting a newly bought apartment in Germany rather than staying in it. Especially in the first year.

Say, you want to buy an apartment in Bavaria for 300.000€. You have to pay a usual agent fee of 3,57%, Grunderwerbsteuer of 3,5%, Notarkosten of 1,50 % and Grundbucheintrag of 0,50%. So, your extra costs of 9,07% are ~27.000€. If you bought your apartment in Nordrhein-Westfalen, your Grunderwerbsteuer would be 6,5%, which would make your extra costs 12,07%, hence ~36.000€.

Additionally, you pay the interest on this apartment. The first years of the mortgage, interest part of the payment is the highest. Say in the first year you pay 10.000€ interest, in the second year 9.000€ etc.

A standard price depreciation rate claim is 2% of the purchase price. This is another 6.000€.

All of this money is tax-deductable only if you rent your apartment!

So in our example, in the first year of the purchase, your costs are 27.000 + 10.000 + 6.000 = 43.000€. In the second year, your costs are 9.000 + 6.000 = 15.000€.

Now let's say you are single and you make 100.000€ a year. Which means you pay around 25.000€ in income tax according to progressive income tax law. If you rent your newly bought apartment for 10.000€ a year, your income increases to 110.000€ a year.

In the first year since the purchase, your costs are 43.000€, so your income decreases to 110.000 - 43.000 = 67.000€. Your new progressive income tax will be then around 12.000€. So, you get 25.000 - 12.000 = 13.000€ cash back from Finanzamt.

In the second year since the purchase, your costs are 15.000€, so your income is now 110.000 - 15.000= 95.000€. The progressive income tax will be then around 23.500€. 25.000 - 23.500 = 1.500€ cash back from Finanzamt. Not a lot of incentive to rent. You can rather stay at your home.

Remember, you collect money from your tenant? Just use it to rent another equivalent apartment in the first year, so no extra costs to your pockets.

Now back to the title of my post: does it even make sense to buy an apartment in Germany without renting it in the first year after making the purchase? In our example, you get 13.000€ cash from Finanzamt in Bavaria (~15.000€ in lands with higher Grunderwerbsteuer). Or can these Nebenkosten (extra costs) shifted to the second, third years of the purchase? I.e. you stay the first year but then rent the next years and claim your extra costs?

Improve this question
New contributor
gdrt is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • I don't know German tax legislation - after converting from rental use to personal use, do you need to 'give back' tax deductions you previously received? As an example in Canada, you would need to potentially suffer a capital gain on increase in value between the periods, and also likely would need to 'recapture' the sum total of depreciation taken to date.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    29 mins ago
  • Also, I highly doubt taxes paid to purchase property are immediately deductible against your income in the first year. Rather, they probably just increase your 'cost base' for the property in terms of how future gains / depreciation are calculated. It seems like this is just a lot of conjecture on your part, to be frank.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    27 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon first time I hear about giving back tax deductions, but chatgpt also suggested some sort of recapture. Certainly, al lot of conjecture on my part, which is why I'm asking :)
    – gdrt
    23 mins ago
  • It seems highly likely chatGTP is unreliable for specific tax questions. Don't rely on chatGTP for technical guidance like this [I have asked several questions to test it on Canadian tax, and results have varied between 'misses critical exceptions or qualifiers' and 'comes to a dead-wrong conclusion']. More to the point - have you ever heard of anyone doing what you are saying? ie: renting out for the 1st year to take advantage of the tax benefits? I am not at all a German tax expert, and 5 minutes of googling was not helpful, so I can't speak to accuracy, but this just feels naive.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    3 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .