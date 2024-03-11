1

I am a relatively new investor based in Germany and am trying to decide whether to put some money (intended for a house downpayment in 3-4 years) into government bonds. For example this one:

https://wertpapiere.ing.de/Investieren/Anleihe/IT0005428617

For example this bond has a variable coupon value. While I would assume that the coupon varies as a function of interest rates in the country (Italy). Where can I find a statement of this and of the exact function. Is there something analogous to a key information document (for ETFs) for Bonds that might contain this information? And if so where can I find these documents?

Thank you in advance, Harry

https://www.borsaitaliana.it/borsa/obbligazioni/mot/cct/scheda/IT0005428617.html?lang=en

It says:

Cct-Eu Tv Eur6m+0,5% Ap26 Eur

Annualized Euribor is here:

https://data.ecb.europa.eu/data/datasets/FM/FM.M.U2.EUR.RT.MM.EURIBOR6MD_.HSTA

