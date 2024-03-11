The lack of documentation on my situation is slightly infuriating, so hoping someone else in a similar position has got it figured out!

I moved to Hong Kong 6 years ago and started a few Hong Kong-registed companies. I now have no idea how to report back to SLC on repayments. I've been placing myself as an employee for the past few years when my situation was a bit more straight-forward. I was employed by the company I own as I was working on it full-time.

The difficulty is, I now own a few companies through a parent holdings company. The holdings company takes care of my living, and pays me a small dividend well under any thresholds of the SLC. I technically therefore have very little personal income.

My question - what is the right way to report this?