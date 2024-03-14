There is no equity. You don't get dividends. You can't sell it at all. Not on the stock market. Not to other investors. Not back to the company.

This is an example of profit sharing. You are getting 5% of the profits.

You work as the Manager for a supermarket chain, and they will give you 5% of annual profits per year

Careful. Who decides how the profit for your store is calculated? How are certain expenses beyond your control factored in? If the parent company decides what is on sale this week how does that impact your profit? What prices with vendors can you negotiate? What about capital expenditures?

It may mean that you see a significant amount of money or nothing at all. The grocery business claims that profits are 1 to 2% of the grocery bill for the store. That would mean the manager would get 5 to 10 cents of a $100 in groceries.

If you can't control all the costs and expenses, then percent of profits is risky. That is why sales people want % of sales. It is easier to know what you are going to get.

People in Hollywood always want % of gross box office. They never want % of profits. There may never be profits.