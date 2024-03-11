Health insurance deductions are bi-weekly. Throughout the year the "pool" of money fluctuates due to the math not translating easily between 26 pays and 12 months of insurance. In a nutshell I left a company when the pool of money collected through deductions exceeded the cost of the insurance. After almost ten years I left the company 5/22/23. Last check was dated 6/6/23. It was a check for one week, they took the entire deduction adding it to the already larger than needed pool. And termed the insurance 5/31/23. They are trying to claim that the new rate for 2023 (as the price went up from the previous year) was mistakenly taken from the first check in 2023. (In essence they are saying the first deduction was for the prior year, however I have done all the math and the prior year was paid in full). They have offered to refund the difference $53 where the total overpayment was $239. In exchange they want me to sign an agreement ending the dispute. Does this seem fishy? Also this happened with the employer after them as there were three checks in the first month. And I moved of from them after the first month. So I had insurance for only one month but three deductions totaling $994 for insurance that was $718 per month. Again this employer tried to state that it went toward the previous year however since I was with the company less than a year and was able to do big picture math and what they are claiming doesn't add up. Am I or am I not due the monies that were overpaid for insurance I did not have? it seems they are just offsetting the employer contribution to the plans with my excess. As I can't imagine the payroll processor or insurance company keeping extra money due to accounting and auditing reasons. Any thoughts would be appreciated as I have tried going over this so many ways and have driven myself crazy with it. I feel like they are gaslighting me into believing that I am wrong yet I have all the proof in front of me and they have yet to provide me anything that proves otherwise.