I'm Treasurer of my church in Michigan, USA. We are purchasing an AED. We'd like to have more people from our congregation be CPR/AED certified. Can the church pay the ~$60 per interested person? I want to avoid "private benefit".

I think most of the interested people are going to pay for their own training, so the cost of training to the church would be much less than 1% of our budget--it doesn't feel like a "significant" amount. Also it doesn't feel very out of line for the church to spend money on improving outcomes for potential future victims of health emergencies at our facility. So my inclination is that it's fine. But I'm double checking. Thanks!