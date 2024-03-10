The instructions are actually pretty detailed.

Every year you must track your taxes based on the "regular" calculation and the "AMT" calculation. For vast majority of the US taxpayers, that would be the same, but for some it isn't. Certain items are taxed differently under the AMT regime, and certain deductions are removed in it. So for example, if you had ISOs that you executed before and was charged AMT on, then the basis of these shares under AMT would be different than under the regular regime (that's the most common example, and is also the example in the instructions). So you need to recalculate the gain/loss from that disposition.

You'll need to track your prior tax returns and find these items, and review your current year and identify if you have any, and then re-figure the amounts accordingly.

Tax preparation software usually does that for you and prepares all the schedules to track the regular and the AMT basis and refigures all the forms. This TurboTax article summarizes the line instructions (but basically parrots the IRS instructions).