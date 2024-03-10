I'm trying to keep my money safe from hackers and don't want them getting easy access. Keeping it in a checking account seems like the worst idea since it's too easy for them to just move the money around because it's right there in cash.

I've been looking into the least liquid ways to keep my money, and I think I've found that mutual funds are the way to go, something like Vanguard's VOO. My thinking is, even if a hacker tries to sell off the mutual fund, they can't get the money right away because of the two-day wait to settle. So, I'd have some time to lock down my account. Am I on the right track here, or is there a better way to keep my money where it's not so easy to move?