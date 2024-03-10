Why is it when the market opens at 9:30am, stock prices will sometimes open at a significantly higher or lower price than the pre-market trading price? Bear in mind this is in the absence of a company specific event or the economy at large.

Let me illustrate my confusion with an example: If in pre-market trading the price is hovering in a 10$~12$ range, when the market opens at 9:30am sharp, the price instantly jumps to 13$. Being a retail investor, it is technically impossible for me to get in at the last pre-market price of 12$ for example because it instantly changes.

Why and how? Thank you.