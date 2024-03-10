I bought multiple lots of stock A on 3 separate days, each about a week apart, so I have buys on 3 days. I sold all of it about a week later, and from the first buy to the final sale, less than 30 days elapsed. I did not buy any shares of A after I sold shares. My brokerage disallowed almost all of the losses, claiming they were loss sales. I was advised by the tax person at the brokerage at the time that if I sold 100% of the stock on that day (I did), although the multiple lots would be reported as loss sales that I would be able to take the loss on my taxes by reporting it separately, showing 100% sold. Since I did not buy anything after I sold the shares, and I sold every lot I ever purchased of the stock, can I still take the full short-term loss? What do I do since the 1099-B reported a disallowed loss (about $500) that I think should not be disallowed. Thanks.