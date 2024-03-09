I requested quotes from Liberty Mutual and Geico for car and homeowner's insurance, and they both refused to insure me. This was a shock to me, since my wife and I both have credit ratings above 800, and we've had exactly one claim on our State Farm insurance (a fender bender) in the last 20 years or so.

Liberty Mutual gave these reasons for declining me: Age, Caps, and Early Shopper D. Are they saying I'm too old, and is that age discrimination? What do the others mean?

Geico's reasons were "Insufficient number of installment loans" (we don't take out loans for anything, but so what), "Excessive number of bank revolving accounts" (we have about ten credit cards that are always paid off in full), "Credit history is too short" (my credit history goes back to at least 1994), and "Insufficient number of open finance accounts" (not sure what this means).

I don't understand why they'd think I'm a bad risk. I'm going to call them and ask, but I expect them to give me as little information as possible, and I'd like some insight about what's really going on here.