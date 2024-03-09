Disregarding the "Why?" or potential brokerage/trading fees, please consider the following scenario:

I have two positions, A and B. I have $100,000 in position A at the beginning of the month. I sell all of position A at end of week 1. I then use those funds to buy equivalent $ amount in position B at end of week 2. I then sell all of position B at end of week 3. I then use those funds to buy equivalent $ amount in position A at end of week 4. Rinse and repeat for following/new month, and then the next, and etc.

So my question: Should I expect my brokerage to: 1) Actually notice this activity?; and 2) care at all? Nothing nefarious involved, just a "churn" scenario that I am interested in understanding.