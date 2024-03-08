Publication 550 states the following:

Loss and gain on same day. Loss from a wash sale of one block of stock or securities cannot be used to reduce any gains on identical blocks sold the same day. Example. During 2016, you bought 100 shares of X stock on each of three occasions. You paid $158 per share for the first block of 100 shares, $100 per share for the second block, and $95 per share for the third block. On December 27, 2021, you sold 300 shares of X stock for $125 per share. On January 10, 2022, you bought 250 shares of identical X stock. You cannot deduct the loss of $33 per share on the first block because within 30 days after the date of sale you bought 250 identical shares of X stock. In addition, you cannot reduce the gain realized on the sale of the second and third blocks of stock by this loss.

In this example, I'm assuming how this works is that the loss of $33 per share from the first lot of 100 shares is recaptured by increasing the basis of the 250 shares bought on January 10 by $3300.

However, what if I bought only 50 shares on January 10th? Does that mean I can only realize a loss of $1650? What happens to the remaining disallowed $1650 loss from the first wash sale?