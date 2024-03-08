I recently injured my hand and needed surgery. The injury happened on my father-in-law’s boat. There was no negligence on his part; I simply banged my hand on a railing while jumping in the water with my kids.

After my surgery I filled out a phone survey which my insurance company requested. The survey asked if the injury had occurred on the job, in a car accident, or on someone else’s property, and if I intended to hire an attorney.

I answered ‘no’ to all these questions, which was not really truthful. My reasoning was that this was in no way my father-in-law’s fault, and I saw no reason to complicate the process and share his information, possibly resulting in a hit on his insurance record.

Did I do the right thing? Am I legally or ethically obliged to inform my insurance of these circumstances, even though I have no interest in pursuing a claim against my father-in-law? Should I call my insurance back and clarify my answer, or let it lie?

I generally don’t like to lie and avoid telling even “white lies”, and I feel uncomfortable with the decision I made. However, this feels fraught in either direction. I’m worried they would pursue a claim against my father-in-law against my wishes, and I would rather they not have his information at all. Even if nothing comes of it, this could negatively impact our relationship if he feels I have needlessly dragged him into the process.

Does my insurance have a right to his information whether I like it or not? What is the right thing to do?

If relevant, I live in Illinois and my father-in-law lives in Florida where the injury occurred.