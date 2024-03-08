What is the origin of the term "post" as in "post a journal to the general ledger"?

I understand what it means to post a journal but I'd love to know the origin of the term. I've not been able to find an explanation from Google, my intuition is that it might refer to a historic time when documents were sent from operations to the accounting department via the postal service, but it seems strange that a term in such general use would have originated only in organisations large enough to need to post things between sites.

