0

WB Discovery are in hot water due to their decision to shelve several already done movies and not releasing them, Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme among them to get a tax writ-eoff for them.

I don't understand how it works. From my understanding, write-offs are for expenses that the business had for its operation. And since those movies are already done, their entire budget should be a write-off as a business expense. But if the film is then abandoned it doesn't encore any more expenses and so shouldn't have anything else to write off.

So from my understanding not releasing a film and releasing it making no money at all would be the same from the tax point of view. So even if it made just 1$ it would be better than it not making anything at all.

How come it's better to shelve the movie than release it to minimal earnings?

Improve this question
New contributor
SIMEL is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .