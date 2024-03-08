WB Discovery are in hot water due to their decision to shelve several already done movies and not releasing them, Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme among them to get a tax writ-eoff for them.

I don't understand how it works. From my understanding, write-offs are for expenses that the business had for its operation. And since those movies are already done, their entire budget should be a write-off as a business expense. But if the film is then abandoned it doesn't encore any more expenses and so shouldn't have anything else to write off.

So from my understanding not releasing a film and releasing it making no money at all would be the same from the tax point of view. So even if it made just 1$ it would be better than it not making anything at all.

How come it's better to shelve the movie than release it to minimal earnings?