I'm coming to the end of my fixed mortgage, and starting to think about remortgage deals. My remaining term is 30 years with outstanding amount of £122,000. I'm able to save between £900-1500 a month, so my main goal is to overpay my mortgage and significantly reduce the mortgage term.

One of the deals I've come across is 2 years fixed, allowing me to overpay 20% of outstanding amount each year, and with a 4.99% interest. The main thing is by default overpaying reduces the monthly amount rather than the mortgage term. To reduce the mortgage term I would need to apply for that, with a £35 fee. If I want to do so every month then that's an extra £35 monthly, which is not ideal.

Would there be a difference if I overpay monthly to reduce the monthly amount, and at the end of the year apply for a term reduction, or am I better off paying a lump sum every year and reducing the mortgage term on each annual lump sum payment? Or should I look for a good saving account, and make lump sum overpayments every year from savings?