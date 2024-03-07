I have two savings funds, which are quite similar in size and in performance, but in one of them (fund A) the earnings are exempt from taxes, and in the other (fund B) the earnings are taxed. Initially, I planned to keep both funds for retirement, but now I need to withdraw from one of them in order to buy an apartment. What fund should I withdraw the money from?

If I draw from fund B, I have to pay tax now;

But if I draw from fund A now, I will have to pay more tax in the future from fund B.

Which option is better?