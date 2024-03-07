My new employer offers salary sacrifice.

Summary: We live off savings, don't need my salary, should I salary sacrifice everything to our pension except minimum wage for the NI savings?

We (me, wife and son) live entirely off my savings, and could easily until I can claim my pension at 55 in seven years. I earn £103,000 gross per year, we live abroad and our living costs are extremely low (until our toddler starts school, at which time we'll have a few years before savings run out).

As far as I can tell, I should contribute everything above the UK minimum wage into my pension as salary sacrifice, to save the employee NI. (I am waiting to hear if employer NI will be added to the pension or kept by my employer.)

I appreciate I will only get pension tax relief on the first £60,000, but I believe I'd get NI relief on everything, (and possibly even start claiming child benefit, although this seems gratuitous)?

The only downside would be if we decide to get a mortgage, but that definitely won't happen for four or very probably more years, if ever. The other disadvantages, eg, reduced paternity pay and life assurance, are not material for me, but anyone reading this should consider them.

Probably not relevant, we live abroad and spend only a couple weeks once every few years in the UK, but my employer insists on PAYE and me being a UK employee, so while not resident in the UK, I believe I have no choice but to be UK tax resident.

Contributing the maximum pension of £60,000 was my strategy, but I can't see any disadvantage to contributing the maximum permitted, ie, everything until I'm on minimum wage? I'll still pay NICs on the min wage.

Will I need to complete a self-assessment or will this be automatically given (provided I inform HMRC about my son, which I haven't yet)?

Thanks