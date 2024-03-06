I e-filed our 2023 federal taxes early last month, with a refund coming our way.

Yesterday I received a letter from our mortgage company along with an adjusted form 1098; the letter explained they had miscalculated and misreported the interest and points paid last year on the original 1098 they provided back in January.

I double-checked the forms against my records and it looks like I have over-claimed my interest and points paid by about $1400.

I thought I would work on amending and filing an amended return this evening, hoping to correct it before my return was processed.

Checking my bank statement today it appears the IRS deposited the refund into my checking account overnight. What lucky timing!

My question: How do I go about amending my return and returning a portion of my refund now that it has been processed? I'm guessing the refund will be reduced by around $200.