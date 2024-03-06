If I understand a whole-life insurance policy correctly, it can be viewed as a series of predefined term insurance policies combined with a savings account with a guaranteed minimum return. You "over-pay" for the term insurance in early years and the excess goes in to the savings account as your "cash value". As you get older and the cost of insurance goes up, eventually you are supplementing your payment with your "cash value" to avoid an increase in your costs.

If you die before you take out your "cash value" and terminate the policy, your heirs get the greater of the insurance amount or the amount in the "savings account". If you cash out early, you get the value in the "savings account" and the policy ends.

Do I have a right understanding of a whole-life insurance policy?

If so, can the same thing be done by purchasing term life insurance and putting the excess in your own investment vehicle (likely getting a greater return if your risk tolerance allows)? Are there drawbacks (e.g. from a protection against lawsuit/bankruptcy perspective) or alternative tax implications that should be considered?

As a young man, term life insurance is cheap and can easily protect my family if they lost my income. As an old man, I expect to have investments far beyond the life insurance policy that would pay any death expenses. However, I would want something to be protected from medical bills or other issues to guarantee my heirs aren't burdened by funeral expenses.