If we think about aggregated sites like TipRanks, SeekingAlpha, or even reddit, how do these sites prevent being seen as manipulating stocks either upward or downward by the SEC? What liabilities do they take on in this way?

Is it because they have no direct relationship with a paid user advising to buy/sell a stock?

Are there any other lesser-known paths they take to avoid scrutiny?

What legal grounds can they use to defend their case?

