This is a thought experiment that I came up with. Imagine someone took their money (say, 100 USD) and put it in a market-cap weighted fund of all the world’s currencies. Could such a fund gain in value over the long run, or would it stay the exact same as the growing strength of one currency is subsequently undercut by the weakening of another?

I had two possible answers. My first thought was that you could only make money if the currency you were paid out in was worth more compared to the average of world currencies than when you bought it. For example, if someone invested 100 USD into this fund when the dollar was a stronger-than-average currency but then sold their position (and got paid in USD) once the dollar was a weaker-than-average currency, they would lose money. The opposite would happen if the currency you were paid out in was more valuable than when you put it in. You might be able to protect yourself from inflation with this method but not from your native currency’s fluctuation in value on a global scale.

My second thought was that the fund could make money insofar as capital markets continue to democratize. In the same way that stocks have higher valuations now that millions of common people are able to invest in them (more money chasing the same profits), the average-of-world-currencies may increase in value if suddenly 1 billion Indians get Fidelity accounts and start investing/speculating on currencies.

Thoughts?