I definitely spent more than $600 hiring contractors for my small business, but they were all hired on Upwork and Fiverr, freelancing platforms. Because I never paid my freelancers directly, I do not need to file any 1099s (upwork and fiverr need to do that).

However, how can I state that to the irs when filing taxes? The only info on my tax form is that I didn't file any 1099s and I paid contractors more than $600. I'm not seeing an explanation textbox for "because I hired them on upwork I don't need to..." on my tax software.

Also maybe worth to note, I never used my legal or business name on my fiverr or upwork accounts. To sign up as a client, all I need was an email and payment method (my paypal).