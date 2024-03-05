I would strongly suggest that if something seems complicated to you, it is very much not low-risk. Things that are actually low risk are and should be very easy for you to understand. Because a large part of "risk" is the risk of not understanding how an investment might behave in different market conditions.

If you do a lot of research to understand the risks and benefits of structured securities, you might conclude that they have a place in your portfolio. But not if you are new investor.

Personally, if I look at a basic overview of a product and see something like

Because of this, regulators have expressed concerns that retail investors, particularly the less sophisticated ones, may not appreciate the risks associated with the purchase of a note. Regulators such as the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) and Canadian Securities Administrators have also emphasized the need for due diligence, both on the part of the seller and the purchaser of a note.

I would run for the hills if I considered myself a "less sophisticated investor". Even more so if this was something I was being pitched by a non-fiduciary financial advisor. Structured products generate a lot of fees which is great if you're a salesperson paid on commission.