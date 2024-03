I know a minor who has some decent self-employment income that has a heavy self-employment tax pending. No personal deductions are being made currently, as the minor doesn't even have a retirement or health insurance account (health insurance is paid by the parent).

Instead of paying all that tax, it's better to start figuring out those stuff today, if there's enough time until tax payment deadline.

What are some tax-deductible contributions that are somewhat easy to setup for a minor?