In the setup document for Automatic Enrollment 401k plans (link), and in the IRS publication on these plans (link), it is stated that automatic enrollment language can be "automatically approved" for these plans. Does this mean that an Automatic Enrollment 401k plan, which may be self-directed, requires submission of Form 8717 and the associated forms in order to get approval from the IRS? I have not found a definitive answer on this matter for this specific type of 401k plan.