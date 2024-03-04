My home and additional acreage are in a revocable trust. I also have IRA annuities and non-qualified annuities. At this time the beneficiaries are my three adult children. At my death, I would like everything distributed evenly between them. They have stated that they would not want the IRAs transferred even though there would be great taxation. My son wants my home and one daughter wants the acreage. Should I make the trust beneficiary on the annuities so that everything can be distributed equally between the three from the trust?