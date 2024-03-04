0

I am back from a business trip outside my home country, and I have done various expenses in foreign currency using my credit card. This includes conference tickets & accommodation which are far from being small amounts.

As we are a small company, we do not have proper processes, dedicated accountants, reporting software, corporate travel agents... in place yet. I book everything on my own then file expense reports once the trip is over.

The thing is: as I spend something in foreign currency on my credit card, I get the charge in my home currency with an arbitrary exchange rate applied by the credit card company. The receipts that I am going to file for my reports obviously do not mention the converted amount. If the company selects a different exchange rate as a basis for reimbursement, there can be some profit or loss.

What is the commonly accepted practice for reimbursing expenses done in foreign currencies? Should I note the corresponding charges and pass them along with the receipts? Or should the company reimburse me using its "own" rate and let me bear the exchange rate "risk"?

