I am filing my 2023 tax return for New York with H&R Block. When I import my 1099-R form for my retirement plan with Transamerica, I am asked to select a category for my New York pension. The options are:

  • Not Applicable
  • Federal Government Pension (Excl Military)
  • State / Local Qualified Pension
  • Private Retirement Benefits
  • Military Retirement Benefits

I do not work for the the military or federal government, but I don't know if my pension would be private, state qualified, or not applicable.

How can I tell what category my pension falls under when filing taxes for New York State?

2
  • Was your employer a State or local government agency?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • @littleadv No, it was not.
    – Stevoisiak
    12 mins ago

