I am filing my 2023 tax return for New York with H&R Block. When I import my 1099-R form for my retirement plan with Transamerica, I am asked to select a category for my New York pension. The options are:
- Not Applicable
- Federal Government Pension (Excl Military)
- State / Local Qualified Pension
- Private Retirement Benefits
- Military Retirement Benefits
I do not work for the the military or federal government, but I don't know if my pension would be private, state qualified, or not applicable.
How can I tell what category my pension falls under when filing taxes for New York State?