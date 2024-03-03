I am filing my 2023 tax return for New York with H&R Block. When I import my 1099-R form for my retirement plan with Transamerica, I am asked to select a category for my New York pension. The options are:

Not Applicable

Federal Government Pension (Excl Military)

State / Local Qualified Pension

Private Retirement Benefits

Military Retirement Benefits

I do not work for the the military or federal government, but I don't know if my pension would be private, state qualified, or not applicable.

How can I tell what category my pension falls under when filing taxes for New York State?