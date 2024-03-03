In January 2023, my salary was below $150K, so I bought a Tesla thinking that I can get the $7500 federal EV credit.

Fast forward 9 months and my landlord increased my rent by 25%, forcing me to buy a home.

My realtor kept only a nominal fee, and returned back to me the majority of the 3% fee since it was a new home.

My salary plus the realtor’s refund puts my AGI above 150K.

Is it possible for my employer to reverse 3 payrolls from 2023 (on March 1 2024) and put the money directly towards last year’s 401K, so that my AGI would be less than 150K?

Thank you.