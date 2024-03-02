If I get the TAL documents for the rent increase, does it mean I can unlikely file a challenge to the rent increase of my apartment in Quebec? There was work done, but most of the work on my apartment was done a year ago, and the rest of the renovation touched the roof, the swimming pool, the parking lot, so I am wondering if you can challenge it in court. They provided me with the papers, and it seems to be in line with what the minimum rent increase should be. Not sure if it's worth challenging this in court.