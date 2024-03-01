I have an ISA with Freetrade. I bought shares of Arrival between 2021 and 2022. Arrival has been delisted. Freetrade has notified me:

Further to our previous notification, this stock fails to meet HMRC's eligibility criteria for being held in an ISA as it is no longer listed on a recognised stock exchange. As a result, Freetrade has transferred your holdings to your GIA effective today 28/02/2024.

My ISA account "activity" records show the purchase details but no sale details.

My GIA ("general investment account") now shows I hold Arrival shares but there are no purchase details.

Is the investment considered to never have been in the ISA? Or is it considered that I have purchased new shares outside the ISA on 2024-02-28 at some unknown-to-me price?

Given that the shares have lost 99.88% of their value, it would be nice to offset the loss against my capital gains allowance, but it is not clear to me what the relevant calculations should be.