Was locked out of my apartment with no way to re-enter and needed to get in. Locksmith refused to quote me any amount prior to arriving. After they arrived (30 minutes later), they informed me that drilling the cylinder would cost $400. After drilling the cylinder and opening the door, they informed me the replacement cylinder would cost $450. Having no choice (as I was moving out the following day, needed to have the apartment vacant, and now had a key cylinder with drill holes in it) I paid this. After fees and taxes, this came out to $960. This honestly feels like I was robbed and it feels pretty terrible.

Do I have any recourse here? Can I ask the bank to rescind part of this or something? Or am I just SOL? I don't really have any argument outside of "this is a ludicrous amount to charge me in a situation where I had few if any alternatives".

I signed the receipt and paid via Zelle, if that matters.