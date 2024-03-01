I have previous trading experience in almost all the markets I mentioned above, but since I am new to the US, I don't know much about brokerage fees and other fees or taxes related to online trading in the US. In our country, brokerages charged a percentage of the transaction as fees on all buy/sell transactions. Additionally, government tax was deducted automatically from every transaction. I am wondering what all the related fees are in online trading in the USA?
Is it free of fee buying and selling stocks/crypto/options/futures on online platforms like Robinhood or Webull?
Why would you expect it to be free? How would they earn money?– littleadv4 mins ago
