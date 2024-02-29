Can condo management force owners to insure the outside of the building?

I thought owners were responsible to insure from sheet rock, in. And management is responsible to insure from sheet rock out! I have my condo insurance for sheet rock in.

There were fires in two of the buildings, but not in any unit that I own. The management now wants to charge owners $1000.00 a year insurance that they are responsible for, on each unit.

Is this legal? I am located in Sumter, South Carolina. Management now wants to sue me for insurance that I am not responsible for.