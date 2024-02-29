A relative born in 1951 asked me to figure out if an unusual one-time payment from a pension plan is eligible for a tax-free rollover to her IRA. It’s not a typical “lump sum” payment, but an accumulation of about 100 monthly pension annuity benefits that were withheld / deferred by her request and will be paid when she begins receiving monthly pension benefits.

This relative worked in IT at U.S. office of a major international bank for just a couple of years in the 1990s in the run-up to the Y2K bug, and became fully vested in the bank's traditional pension plan. Then she moved on to other employment. It was not a cash-value plan, but a traditional qualified pension plan that becomes annuitized to a fixed monthly amount when the employee reaches age 65.

When she reached age 65 in 2016, the bank informed her that the monthly benefit would be $630 per month for life, and it gave her the option of deferring the start of payments until payment becomes mandatory at age 70-1/2 (at the time, but now 73). The bank said that if she defers, it would hold her funds and pay them with interest when she chose to begin pension payments. Since she was still working and had adequate income, she chose to defer.

Soon (by the April 1 following the year of her 73rd birthday) it will be mandatory to start accepting monthly payments, so the accumulated value of more than 100 monthly payments (over $63K plus interest) will be paid upon issuance of her first monthly pension check.

She wants to roll over the $63K+ to her IRA, but a low-level, public-facing pension department representative says that she can’t do a rollover “because it’s an annuity”. Yet IRS Pub 590-A (Contributions to IRAs) says, in part (paraphrasing):

You can roll over all or part of any distribution from your retirement plan account except: (a list of irrelevant things or) a distribution that is one of a series of substantially equal payments.

This payment of accumulated benefits is not “one of a series,” it’s the only one of its kind. It’s a one-time-only payment, so based on the plain text of the words in Pub 590-A, it should be eligible for rollover to an IRA, in my opinion.

I asked a CPA friend about this, and he kind of waffled. He said he could see the logic of my argument but cautioned that one could also take the position that the accumulated / deferred monthly payments were each individually not eligible for rollover (agreed!) so why would they become eligible by lumping them all together? (Uh, because taken together makes them no longer “ONE of a series of substantially equal payments”?)

I can’t fault the CPA for waffling, as I’m sure he has seen more than his fair share of insane interpretations of tax law by IRS examiners.

So I am appealing to the wisdom of this Stack. Is this accumulation of about 100 withheld / deferred monthly payments, all to be paid in one check, eligible for tax-free rollover to an IRA? A citation to law, regulation or an IRS ruling would be appreciated, but opinions supported by experience would be useful too.