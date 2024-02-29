0

first time question writer!

I’ve spent the last week at a training event preparing me for my next career, and it has me questioning the validity of a potential financial plan; I’d love to get a take from some people smarter than I am. Here’s the background:

I’m currently a 40 yr old military officer approaching 20 years of service, after which I will retire. My retirement income from my service will provide ~$60k per year for the rest of my life, plus health insurance for both my wife and I. I currently have about $200k in personal retirement accounts.

The new job I anticipate starting in a couple years will pay around $150k initially, with a bump to $200k the second year and regular pay raises every year until I eventually reach about $300-350k per year. This industry also automatically puts about 12% or so of your annual salary in a 401k that you can match up to the max if you want.

Once we retire from the military and start this new career, my family and I are planning on moving to a part of the US that is pretty pricey. We’d be looking at buying a home that’s probably $800k-$1m. I’d also be able to use a VA home loan. We anticipate about $60k in equity when we sell our current home and have about $70k in just savings.

Here’s my dumb question: would it be dumb to cash out my personal retirement accounts to put down on the home? I was thinking the return on that money could be greater in real estate, and it could be more recession-proof that way. Is that dumb? I’m actually sorta financially dumb about stuff like that…

Thanks!

Here’s my dumb question: would it be dumb to cash out my personal retirement accounts to put down on the home?

I assume you're talking about IRAs or some other equivalent "retirement account".

Yes it would be dumb - IRA withdrawals are treated as income for tax purposes. Since you're already in a high tax bracket with your new job plus military retirement, you'll pay a lot more tax on that money now that you would at retirement.

On top of that, you are assessed a 10% penalty for withdrawing funds before reaching the age of 59.5.

I would also be cautious looking at VA home loans. They are designed for veterans that cannot make a down payment or have low income, neither of which seem to apply to you. The fees that are charged may not be worth the benefits if you do not need them.

I would shop around for conventional loans with whatever you can put down. With 130k you can put 20% down on a 650k home. It might not be your dream home yet, but your options are to either borrow the rest of the down payment (making sure your lender is aware of this) or bite the bullet and pay PMI until you get to 80% LTV. You can borrow money for much less than the 10% penalty you'd incur plus the additional tax you'll pay.

This industry also automatically puts about 12% or so of your annual salary in a 401k that you can match up to the max if you want.

This seems backwards. Most companies automatically put in a smaller amount (like 3%), and then match what you put in up to some percentage, which can be anywhere from 6% to 15% or higher. An automatic 12% match is incredibly good. I would be tempted to put money towards your mortgage to pay it down to 80% before putting any more in retirement.

  • That is exactly what I was looking for, thank you. My personal stuff is in IRAs, I left that part out. And yeah, the ~12% 401k thing is true, it’s a pretty wild perk. I’ve only ever done VA loans, so I’m not smart on PMI and LTV, I’ll have to get smarter on that. Thanks!
    – Jake
    53 secs ago
would it be dumb to cash out my personal retirement accounts to put down on the home?

Dumb is a matter of interpretation and personal opinion. Saying of others "dumb" is usually considered disparaging and impolite. As a military officer (and by extension people manager, I assume) you must have had HR discussions on the matter, although maybe in the military respect for others is not a value to uphold.

I digress. back to your question, replacing "dumb" with "unreasonable" - yes, it's probably unreasonable. There are a lot of side effects to that, starting with the tax penalty. Assuming your retirement is tied up in traditional vehicles (401k, IRA), you can only withdraw $10K without penalty, beyond that early distributions require an additional 10% penalty tax on top of the income tax you'd pay on the distribution.

You'd also be losing tax-deferred growth and various ERISA protections.

