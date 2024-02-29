0

A member of my community passed away and I want to arrange a small crowdfunding page for his widow to help her with immediate expenses until the life insurance and paperwork gets done.

To encourage donations, I would like the crowdfunding beneficiary to be our neighborhood church who will then distribute the money to the widow, so that donors can get tax receipts.

Is this legal?

If the church is simply acting as a conduit with donations specifically designated for the widow, almost certainly not. In this case, the donation is being made through the church to a specific individual, and donations to individuals aren't tax deductible.

However, if the church is adhering to its benevolence policy of distributing funds in a way that aligns with its religious purpose, probably yes. The catch here is that the donations can't be designated for a specific individual, but would go into a general pool that is distributed to any individual/entity meeting the requirements of the policy. The church, not the donor, would make the determination if the recipient is eligible to receive the funds. In this case, the donation is being made to the church, and the church is subsequently using its own discretion to distribute the funds appropriately.

Your church should consult its benevolence policy (if it has one) and legal counsel to ensure everything is structured in a way that doesn't threaten its tax-exempt status.

