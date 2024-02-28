My mother is 71 years old and plans to work at least 3 more years. She only recently opened a money market account (5%) and a traditional IRA. She put the maximum contribution for 2023---$7300---into the IRA. Now she needs to invest the IRA. I think she should be investing conservatively---she doesn't have enough money to suffer any losses. Her income is about $40,000 a year including social security. Net worth is about $315,000 but most of that is tied up in her house. What is the safest investment for her IRA, with a decent return?